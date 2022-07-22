- The GBP/JPY finished the week with decent losses of 0.68%.
- July’s worldwide reported S&P Global PMIs resurfaced recession concerns in the financial markets, shifting sentiment sour.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: In the short-term downward biased unless buyers reclaim 164.00; otherwise, losses would extend towards 161.80.
The GBP/JPY slides for the third straight day creep below the 50-day EMA at around 163.51, spurred by a dismal market mood, blamed on US companies missing earnings, alongside weak worldwide S&P Global PMIs reigniting recessions worries amongst investors. In the meantime, next week, traders brace for the July US Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 163.22.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased, despite the ongoing retracement from weekly highs near 166.00, towards the weekly lows at around 163.22. GBP/JPY traders should be aware that the 20 and 50-day EMAs, previous support levels, turned into resistance once the pair nosedived 150 pips. However, the uptrend is still in play unless the GBP/JPY breaks below the July 6 low at 160.38.
GBP/JPY 1-hour chart
The GBP/JPY hourly chart portrays the cross-currency pair as downward biased. Once the GBP/JPY plunged below the 200-hour EMA around 164.50, it exacerbated a fall towards its weekly lows near 163.00. Late in the session, the GBP/JPY bounced off some 20 pips to current exchange rate levels. Nevertheless, sellers are in charge unless GBP/JPY buyers reclaim 164.00.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY’s first support would be the July 22 low at 163.00. A breach of the latter will expose the S3 daily pivot point at 162.75. Once cleared, the cross next stop would be the confluence of the S4 daily pivot and the July 12 low around the 161.80-85 area.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.22
|Today Daily Change
|-1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|164.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.37
|Daily SMA50
|163.48
|Daily SMA100
|161.86
|Daily SMA200
|158.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166
|Previous Daily Low
|164.54
|Previous Weekly High
|165.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.84
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|163.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!