GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge breakdown on 4H

- GBP/JPY faced rejection at key resistance for the third day on Tuesday
- The rising wedge breakdown seen on the 4-hour chart indicates the bears have regained control.
GBP/JPY is currently sidelined near 133.40, having failed to take out resistance at 134.47 for the third straight day on Tuesday.
That level marks the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 144.96 to 123.99 observed during the four weeks to March 19.
The repeated rejection at the Fibonacci resistance followed by a rising wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart indicates the bounce from the recent low of 123.99 has ended and the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The pair could challenge immediate support at 122.75, under which major support is seen at 131.64 (ascending 10-day average).
On the higher side, a convincing break above 134.47 is needed to revive the bullish setup.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|133.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.52
|Daily SMA50
|138.39
|Daily SMA100
|140.36
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.62
|Previous Daily Low
|133.06
|Previous Weekly High
|134.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.36
|Previous Monthly High
|139.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.04
