GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month high above 151.00, further upside expected

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY stays firm after rising to the fresh high since April 2018.
  • RSI has room for further upside, one-week-old resistance line in focus.
  • 100-HMA, rising trend line from February 26 adds to the downside filters.

GBP/JPY extends upward trajectory to the fresh high in 34.5 months, up 0.17% intraday near 151.31, during early Thursday. Although the pair rises for the ninth consecutive day, the RSI still has room to the north before hitting the overbought signal.

This suggests an extension of the run-up towards an ascending trend line from last Thursday, at 151.58 now, before scaling back some of the gains.

Should the GBP/JPY bulls refrain from respecting the stated trend line hurdle around 151.60, the 152.00 threshold and the late April 2018 peak surrounding 152.75 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, the quote’s pullback moves will be tested by 150.65-50 support confluence comprising multiple trend lines and 100-HMA, a break of which may recall short-term sellers targeting the 150.00 round-figure.

In a case where the GBP/JPY prices remain weak below 150.00, the monthly low near 148.10 should gain the bears’ attention.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 151.25
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 150.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 148.42
Daily SMA50 144.69
Daily SMA100 141.54
Daily SMA200 139.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.19
Previous Daily Low 150.64
Previous Weekly High 150.74
Previous Weekly Low 148.12
Previous Monthly High 150.45
Previous Monthly Low 142.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 150.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 150.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.79

 

 

