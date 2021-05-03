GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday top on crossing 151.30 short-term key hurdle

- GBP/JPY is on the bids after clearing an immediate hurdle, now support, comprising 100-HMA, two-day-old falling channel.
- Upbeat Momentum adds strength to the bullish move, 200-HMA offers extra filters to the south.
GBP/JPY rises to 151.33, up 0.15% intraday, after piercing the key resistance confluence amid early Monday. In doing so, the quote crossed a convergence of 100-HMA and the upper line of the falling channel since last Thursday.
Given the upward sloping Momentum also favoring GBP/JPY run-up, the quote is well-set to challenge the 152.00 round-figure ahead of targeting the previous week’s top surrounding 152.40.
It should, however, be noted that any further upside past-152.40 will be tested by the yearly peak surrounding 153.40.
On the flip side, pullback moves below 151.30 may bounce off the recent low close to 150.85, if not then a 200-HMA level of 150.67 can challenge the short-term sellers.
It’s worth mentioning that the support line of the stated channel, around 150.60, also holds the gate for GBP/JPY seller’s entry.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|151.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.75
|Daily SMA50
|150.61
|Daily SMA100
|146.38
|Daily SMA200
|142.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.12
|Previous Daily Low
|150.88
|Previous Weekly High
|152.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800
GBP/USD remains pressured between previous support line from April 12 and a three-week-old horizontal area. The cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.
Gold bulls seeking continuation in dollar weakness
Gold is starting out the week in holiday thin markets flat and idles $1,769. A focus for the week ahead is in the short dollar position which also relatively high, so profit-taking ahead of this week's jobs data on Friday could be the theme.
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.