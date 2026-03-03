TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR: Inflation momentum watched as energy shocks build – Danske Bank

EUR: Inflation momentum watched as energy shocks build – Danske Bank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Danske Research Team expects Euro area headline inflation to rise to 1.8% year-on-year in February, with core inflation steady at 2.2%. National data were mixed, but services inflation momentum appears to have picked up after a tax-driven dip in January. The bank anticipates services inflation dynamics similar to late last year.

Euro area data focus on inflation

"In the euro area, flash February inflation is released today. We expect headline inflation to rise to 1.8% y/y and core inflation to remain at 2.2%.

"Inflation in France and Spain came in higher than expected while Germany was below expectations."

"The momentum in services inflation picked up again in February after a very low January print which was due to lower taxes."

"So, we expect momentum in services inflation to be similar to November and December."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1600 ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1600 ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD extends the decline toward 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as surging energy prices amid the US-Iran war have increased the risks of higher inflation for the Old Continent. The focus is now on the Eurozone preliminary inflation reading for February. 

GBP/USD drops back toward three-month lows below 1.3350

GBP/USD drops back toward three-month lows below 1.3350

GBP/USD is back in the red, accelerating its downside toward the three-month lows of 1.3315 in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar preserves the previous upside. 

Gold weakens below $5,300 as sustained USD buying counter Middle East tensions

Gold weakens below $5,300 as sustained USD buying counter Middle East tensions

Gold attracts some intraday selling and falls around $100 from the daily top, around the $5,380 area. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh high since January 20 and turns  out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the commodity. However, concerns about a broader regional conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin demand for the traditional safe-haven bullion.

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar is trading red below $0.16 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a slight recovery the previous day. Weakening derivatives data caps the recovery, while an unfavorable technical outlook projects a deeper correction for the XLM token in the upcoming days.

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

At the end of the day, markets do not trade morality or geopolitics. They trade transmission channels. And the only channel that truly matters in this maelstrom runs through the price of energy and the time value of money.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid (HYPE) steadies above $33 at press time on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery in a broadly volatile market due to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers