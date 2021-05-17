GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound tests key short-term resistance near 154.30

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY remains bullish, testing recent highs, eyes 155.00.
  • Under 153.90, a deeper correction seems likely, next support at 153.40.

The pound remains near the highest level in years versus the Japanese yen, hovering around 154.30. A consolidation above 154.40 would strengthen the pound, suggesting further gains. The next resistance could be seen at 154.80, before the strong barrier of 155.00.

On the flip side, the immediate support might be seen at 154.10, followed by the 153.80 (short-term uptrend). A break under 153.80 would alleviate the bullish pressure, suggesting a test of the support band at 153.45/50. A break lower would point to a deeper correction.

From a wider perspective, while above 145.00/20 (long-term uptrend line) the outlook will remain positive. The next long-term resistance is seen in the 155.00 area. A monthly close clear above would point to more gains over the medium-term.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 154.23
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 154.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.81
Daily SMA50 151.37
Daily SMA100 147.71
Daily SMA200 142.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 154.29
Previous Daily Low 153.62
Previous Weekly High 154.44
Previous Weekly Low 151.98
Previous Monthly High 153.42
Previous Monthly Low 149.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 154.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 153.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 153.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 154.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 155.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

