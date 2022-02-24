GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Plunged and fulfilled double top’s target though bounced off the lows towards 154.50

- The British pound drops 1.12% in the week vs. the yen, blamed on Russia’s invasion.
- On Thursday, the Average Daily Range (ADR) of the GBP/JPY was 250 pips.
- GBP/JPY Technical Outlook: Persist upward-biased post reclaiming the 100-DMA.
The British pound is set to end the day in the red as the North American session winds down, following a busy session in the financial markets, driven by headlines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has taken a toll on risk market mood. However, following US President Biden’s new tranche of sanctions imposed on Russia and people linked to Vladimir Putin’s regime, witnessed a U-turn on US stocks, spurred by a risk-on mood. That said, the GBP/JPY is trading at 154,47.
On Thursday, during the Asian Pac session, the GBP/JPY was subdued in the 155.43-88 area. But as soon as the headlines of Russian President Putin said that a special military operation was underway in Ukraine, the risk-sensitive GBP plummeted, reaching a daily low at 153.36, a 250-ípip move.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In Wednesday’s article, I mentioned that the “GBP/JPY daily chart depicts a double-top, following the rally from January 24 low at 152.90, to February 10 high at 158.06.” Additionally noted that the double-top target was 153.80. All in all, the GBP/JPY double-top target was achieved, probably helped by anxiety and panic in the financial markets, which boosted appetite for safe-haven peers.
Wednesday article here: GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Double top in the making, targets 153.80
So far, as the Asian Pac session begins, the GBP/JPY licks its wounds and prepares for the last trading day of the week. The GBP/JPY finalized the North American session above the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 154.38 after piercing the 200-DMA at 153.38.
That said, the cross-currency pair remains upward biased, though it would depend on risk appetite. The GBP/JPY first resistance level would be February 3 daily low at 155.04. A decisive break would expose the 50-DMA at 155.32, followed by the 156.00 figure.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.53
|Today Daily Change
|-1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|155.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.96
|Daily SMA50
|155.25
|Daily SMA100
|154.39
|Daily SMA200
|153.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.78
|Previous Daily Low
|155.61
|Previous Weekly High
|157.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.31
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
