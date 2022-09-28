Otherwise, the GBP/JPY might be headed downwards, aligned with its current bias. Therefore, the GBP/JPY’s first support will be the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 156.53. Once cleared, the next support would be the 38.2% Fibonacci at 154.67, followed by the September 27 daily low at 154.07. A breach of the latter might send the GBP/JPY towards the January 24 daily low of 152.90.

The GBP/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as downward biases, as mentioned yesterday, “once it cleared the 200-EMA.” GBP/JPY’s Wednesday price action registered a daily high at 157.09, above the 50% Fibonacci retracement, drawn from the high/low of September 22 and 26, respectively, paving the way for a move towards the 61.8% retracement at 158.40. If the GBP/JPY breaks 158.00, then a move to the latter is on the cards, followed by the figure at 160.00, ahead of the 200-day EMA at 160-33

On Wednesday, the GBP/JPY finished the day with solid gains of 1%, as the Bank of England intervention bolstered UK bonds and alleviated the markets. However, as the Asian Pacific session takes over, the GBP/JPY is trading at 156.59, down 0.21%.

