- GBP/JPY registers a 0.50% gain, moving from 179.56 to a close of 180.92, with a cautious uptick to 181.05.
- An imminent test of the Ichimoku Cloud bottom at 181.61 could dictate the next directional move towards 181.90 or below 178.03.
- Short-term view leans neutral to slightly bullish, with key resistances set at 181.25, 181.37, and a notable 182.81.
GBP/JPY halted its downtrend on Thursday and registered gains of more than 0.50% in a day that witnessed the pair traveling from around 179.56 towards its daily close of 180.92. At the time of writing, as Friday’s Asin session begins, the cross-currency pair exchanges hands at 181.05, reaching minuscule gains of 0.07%.
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased and about to test the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 181.61. If that area is breached, the GBP/JPY next stop would be the Kijun-Sen at 181.90 before climbing past 182.00. On the other hand, in the event of a bearish continuation, the pair’s first support would be the October 3 swing low of 178.03. Once cleared, the next support would be the July 28 cycle low at 176.30.
From a short-term perspective, the GBP/JPY is neutral to slightly upward as the pair remains above the Kumo. Additionally, both the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen are in a bullish order, while the Chikou Span is about to cross above the price action. Therefore, the cross-currency pair's first resistance would be the October 4 high at 181.25, followed by the October 3 daily high at 181.37 and the October 2 swing high at 182.81.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|180.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.43
|Daily SMA50
|183.28
|Daily SMA100
|180.97
|Daily SMA200
|172.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.26
|Previous Daily Low
|179.57
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
