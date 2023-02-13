GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Mildly bid below 159.00 inside symmetrical triangle

- GBP/JPY pares the previous day’s losses inside fortnight-long symmetrical triangle.
- Steady RSI backs recent recovery, 200-SMA challenges immediate upside.
- Multiple supports to test bears on their return.
GBP/JPY picks up bids to 158.70 as it grinds inside a two-wee-old triangle formation during Monday’s Asian session.
The cross-currency pair prints mild gains after a consecutive two-week downtrend. That said, the recently steady RSI (14) backs the quote’s recovery moves inside the symmetrical triangle.
It’s worth noting, however, that the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding 159.30 acts as an immediate upside hurdle for the GBP/JPY buyers to watch before the stated triangle’s top line, close to 159.45 by the press time.
In a case where the pair remains firmer past 159.45, the 160.00 psychological magnet holds the key for the GBP/JPY run-up targeting the previous monthly high surrounding 161.85 and then to the last defense of sellers, namely the late December 2022 high near 162.35.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 158.30 level will defy the triangle formation and theoretically suggest a slump toward the 143.00 mark. However, multiple hurdles do challenge the GBP/JPY bears before allowing them to cheer the multi-month low.
Among them, lows marked during February and January 2023, respectively near 156.75 and 155.35, will precede the September 2022 bottom surrounding 148.80 are the key. Also important to watch is the 150.00 round figure.
To sum up, GBP/JPY remains sidelined as it consolidates recent losses.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Upside remains more appealing
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|158.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.44
|Daily SMA50
|161.18
|Daily SMA100
|163.43
|Daily SMA200
|163.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.64
|Previous Daily Low
|157.53
|Previous Weekly High
|159.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.43
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
