- GBP/JPY witnesses a decline of over 0.20%, with the Japanese Yen gaining strength against major currencies.
- Despite the pair's overall bullish trend, recent price actions have formed a 'double top' pattern, thought further confirmation needed, with prices breaking below 184.46.
- Conversely, a move above the November 28 daily high of 187.87 could set the stage for the pair to test the year-to-date high at 188.80.
The GBP/JPY retreats on Tuesday by more than 0.20%, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated further against most G8 FX currencies. Market participants estimate that central banks in developed countries would cut rates, boosting the appetite for the Yen's safe-haven status and Gold. Therefore, the pair is trading at 187.24 after hitting a daily high of 187.87.
Even though the GBP/JPY remains bullish, price action during the last couple of days, has formed a ‘double top’ chart pattern, implying that lower prices are coming. Nevertheless to confirm the pattern, the cross must drop below the November 21 swing low at 184.46, but sellers must breach support levels on its way to the latter.
The first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 186.55, followed by the Senkou-Span A at 185.63. A decisive break, the pair would dive to the Kijun-Sen at 184.71, before testing the latest cycle low. Once done, the ‘double top’ chart pattern targets the 180.50 area.
On the flip side, if GBP/JPY buyers reclaim the November 28 daily high at 187.87, that could open the door to challenge the year-to-date (YTD) high at 188.80.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|187.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|187.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|185.98
|Daily SMA50
|183.61
|Daily SMA100
|183.39
|Daily SMA200
|176.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|188.53
|Previous Daily Low
|187.61
|Previous Weekly High
|188.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|184.47
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|187.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|188.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|187.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|187.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|186.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|188.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|189.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
