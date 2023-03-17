GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Drops back below 200-EMA within key bullish channel

- GBP/JPY prints mild losses while reversing the previous day’s bounce off one-month low.
- Bearish MACD signals, repeated failures to cross 200-EMA keep sellers hopeful.
- 11-week-old ascending trend channel restricts short-term downside, suggests gradual run-up to refresh YTD top.
GBP/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gain in two weeks around 161.60, down 0.30% intraday, during early Friday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair braces for the second consecutive weekly loss while staying inside an upward-sloping trend channel stretched from late December 2022.
That said, the aforementioned bullish channel’s lower line triggered the quote’s rebound the previous day. However, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at 162.00 by the press time, challenged the GBP/JPY upside and paved the way for the pair’s latest fall.
In addition to the failure to cross the 200-EMA, the bearish MACD signals also favor the GBP/JPY sellers to aim for the 160.00 psychological magnet. Though, the stated channel’s bottom line, close to 158.65 by the press time, could challenge the pair bears afterward.
In a case where the cross-currency pair drops below 158.65, the odds of witnessing a south-run targeting the Year-To-Date (YTD) low of near 155.35 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, an upside break of the 200-EMA hurdle surrounding 162.00 could trigger a rally targeting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s moves between October 2022 and January 2023, around 163.80 as we write.
It’s worth noting, however, that the bullish channel’s top line surrounding 165.00 could challenge GBP/JPY bulls past 163.80, a break of which could quickly refresh 2023 peak, near 166.00 at the latest.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Gradual upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|161.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.68
|Daily SMA50
|160.86
|Daily SMA100
|163
|Daily SMA200
|163.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.11
|Previous Daily Low
|158.57
|Previous Weekly High
|164.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.62
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
