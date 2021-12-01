GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Dragonfly Doji keeps buyers hopeful above 151.00

- GBP/JPY snaps five-day downtrend, bounces off two-month low.
- Bullish candlestick, MACD signals favor buyers to cross short-term hurdle.
- 100-SMA, fortnight-long resistance line challenge further upside, sellers will return below 151.00.
GBP/JPY extends rebound from October lows, tested the previous day, while picking up the bids to 151.35 during early European morning on Wednesday.
The cross-currency pair cheers a bullish candlestick formation at the multi-day low to consolidate the heaviest monthly fall since September 2020. Adding to the bullish bias is the quote’s latest upside break of a weekly falling trend line and upbeat MACD conditions.
That said, GBP/JPY buyers currently aim for multiple hurdles around 151.80 before challenging the 152.00 threshold.
However, the pair’s further advances will be challenged by 100-SMA and a descending trend line from November 17, respectively around 153.00 and 153.65.
Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support line around 151.10 precedes the 151.00 round figure to restrict short-term GBP/JPY declines.
Adding to the downside filters is the 150.45 level and the 150.00 psychological magnet before the quote challenges October’s trough near 149.25.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.36
|Today Daily Change
|1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68%
|Today daily open
|150.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.2
|Daily SMA50
|153.69
|Daily SMA100
|152.63
|Daily SMA200
|152.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.63
|Previous Daily Low
|149.73
|Previous Weekly High
|154.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.72
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
