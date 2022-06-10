A Double Top formation displays exhaustion in the uptrend after a prolonged rally.

The RSI (14) has sensed resistance at 60.00 which signals that the pound bulls are not bullish anymore.

The yen bulls are attempting to drag the asset below the 50-EMA at 167.50.

The GBP/JPY pair has given a downside break of its consolidation formed in a 167.90-168.07 range in the late New York session. Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep fall after failing to refresh its six-year high, which is placed at 168.73.

A formation of a Double Top chart pattern after a prolonged rally on an hourly scale indicates exhaustion in the uptrend. This also advocates a bearish reversal but a reversal seeks more downside filters. The asset experienced a sell-off while attempting to overstep the six-year high at 168.73. It seems a weak attempt by the pound bulls is responsible for the loss of momentum in the upside rally.

The cross has violated the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 167.81 and is eyeing an imbalance move below the 50-EMA at 167.50.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) displayed a sheer downside move while shifting its range below 60.00-80.00. Also, the momentum oscillator has sensed barricades around 60.00, which signals that the market participants are not bullish on the cross anymore.

A firmer drop below Thursday’s low at 166.69 will trigger the Double Top formation and activate the yen bulls for a downside move towards Monday’s high at 165.67. Breach of the latter will drag the cross towards the round-level support at 164.00.

Alternatively, pound bulls could regain control if the cross oversteps a six-year high at 167.83. This will drive the asset towards the 8 February 2016 high at 170.63, followed by a 13 April 2015 low at 174.88.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

