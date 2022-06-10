- A Double Top formation displays exhaustion in the uptrend after a prolonged rally.
- The RSI (14) has sensed resistance at 60.00 which signals that the pound bulls are not bullish anymore.
- The yen bulls are attempting to drag the asset below the 50-EMA at 167.50.
The GBP/JPY pair has given a downside break of its consolidation formed in a 167.90-168.07 range in the late New York session. Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep fall after failing to refresh its six-year high, which is placed at 168.73.
A formation of a Double Top chart pattern after a prolonged rally on an hourly scale indicates exhaustion in the uptrend. This also advocates a bearish reversal but a reversal seeks more downside filters. The asset experienced a sell-off while attempting to overstep the six-year high at 168.73. It seems a weak attempt by the pound bulls is responsible for the loss of momentum in the upside rally.
The cross has violated the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 167.81 and is eyeing an imbalance move below the 50-EMA at 167.50.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) displayed a sheer downside move while shifting its range below 60.00-80.00. Also, the momentum oscillator has sensed barricades around 60.00, which signals that the market participants are not bullish on the cross anymore.
A firmer drop below Thursday’s low at 166.69 will trigger the Double Top formation and activate the yen bulls for a downside move towards Monday’s high at 165.67. Breach of the latter will drag the cross towards the round-level support at 164.00.
Alternatively, pound bulls could regain control if the cross oversteps a six-year high at 167.83. This will drive the asset towards the 8 February 2016 high at 170.63, followed by a 13 April 2015 low at 174.88.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|167.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.91
|Daily SMA50
|162.37
|Daily SMA100
|159.11
|Daily SMA200
|156.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|168.74
|Previous Daily Low
|166.69
|Previous Weekly High
|164.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.48
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|168.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.87
