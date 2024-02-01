GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Dives to over two-week low ahead of BoE, seems vulnerable

- GBP/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday.
- The divergent BoE-BoJ policy expectations, along with geopolitical risks, weigh on the cross.
- The technical setup favours bears and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
The GBP/JPY cross drifts lower for the second straight day on Thursday – also marking the third day of a negative move in the previous four – and drops to a two-and-half-week low during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around mid-185.00s and seem vulnerable to slide further ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy decision later today.
Heading into the key event risk, expectations that the UK central bank will keep the door open for a potential interest rate cut in May, along with the less dovish-inspired US Dollar (USD) buying, weigh heavily on the British Pound (GBP). The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, continues to draw support from the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish tilt last week and geopolitical risks. This further contributes to the heavily offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross.
From a technical perspective, the overnight close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally in January was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting in negative territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide towards testing the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 185.00 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility.
A convincing break below the latter will set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 189.00 mark, or the highest level since August 2015 touched last month. The GBP/JPY cross might then accelerate the slide towards the 184.50 intermediate support before eventually dropping to sub-184.00 levels, representing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50% Fibo. level confluence region.
On the flip side, the 186.00 round figure now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. level breakpoint, around the 186.45-186.50 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter will suggest that the recent corrective decline has run its course and shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the GBP/JPy cross beyond the 187.00 mark, towards the 187.40 hurdle.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|186.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|186.4
|Daily SMA50
|184.35
|Daily SMA100
|183.83
|Daily SMA200
|181.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|187.62
|Previous Daily Low
|185.96
|Previous Weekly High
|188.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|187.12
|Previous Monthly High
|188.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|186.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|186.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|185.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|185.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|187.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|188.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|189.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
