On the other hand, the first resistance would be the 192.00 mark. A breach of the latter will expose the 193.00 figure, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 193.54.

Hence, the GBP/JPY first support would be the Senkou Span A at 190.96. A breach of the latter will expose the Kijun-Sen at 190.74, followed b the April 2 low of 190.03. Further downside is seen at the Senkou Span B at 189.38.

The pair finished the session near the mid-highs of the week but below the 192.00 figure. With he GBP/JPY achieving a lower high and low, the pair is slightly tilted to the downside, despite standing above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo).

The GBP/JPY posted decent gains of 0.17% on Friday amid a risk-on impulse following the release of market-moving economic data from the United States . Nonfarm Payrolls for March exceeded estimates, though they barely benefitted the US Dollar as witnessed by the GBP/USD . At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 191.60 after hitting a low of 190.67.

