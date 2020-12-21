GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Challenges 3-month old ascending trend-line support, around 137.00 mark

- GBP/JPY witnessed heavy selling and extended last week’s rejection slide from the 140.35-40 hurdle.
- Some follow-through weakness below monthly lows support will set the stage for further weakness.
- Oversold RSI on hourly charts warrants some caution before placing aggressive intraday bearish bets.
The GBP/JPY cross opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week and continued losing ground through the first half of the European session. The downward momentum dragged the cross back below 200-day EMA, with bears now eyeing some follow-through weakness below the 137.00 mark.
Given that the GBP/JPY cross has been struggling to break through the 140.35-45 supply zone, a subsequent fall below monthly lows will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The mentioned level coincides with a three-month-old ascending trend-line support and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory and add credence to the bearish bias. However, RSI on hourly charts is already flashing oversold conditions and should help the GBP/JPY cross to find some support at lower levels.
This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned trend-line support before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has topped out in the near-term. This, in turn, will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move back towards the key 135.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront a stiff resistance near the 138.00 round-figure mark. Some follow-through strength beyond the 138.20-25 region might trigger a short-covering move and push the GBP/JPY cross beyond the 139.00 round-figure mark
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.16
|Today Daily Change
|-2.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.61
|Today daily open
|139.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.3
|Daily SMA50
|137.9
|Daily SMA100
|137.88
|Daily SMA200
|135.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.33
|Previous Daily Low
|139.32
|Previous Weekly High
|140.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|140.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
