GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking to build on momentum beyond 136.00 mark

- A combination of factors assisted GBP/JPY to gain traction for the fifth consecutive session.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide near the key 135.00 psychological mark.
The GBP/JPY cross regained positive traction for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday and moved back closer to two-week tops touched in the previous session. Bulls were now seen making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 136.00 mark.
The cross on Monday broke through the 200-hour SMA for the first time in three-week. A subsequent move beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 142.72-133.05 recent pullback, along with the emergence of some dip-buying on Tuesday, favours bullish traders.
The bullish set-up is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining traction in the positive territory. Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 136.20-25 area, will add credence to the constructive outlook.
The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to test the 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 136.80 region. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent bounce from the 133.00 mark.
On the flip side, the 135.35-30 region (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. Any further slide will now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the key 135.00 psychological mark amid the latest Brexit optimism.
That said, failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the GBP/JPY cross vulnerable to slide back to the 134.60-50 horizontal support. The downward trajectory could then drag the cross back towards multi-month lows touched on September 22nd.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|135.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.9
|Daily SMA50
|137.83
|Daily SMA100
|135.84
|Daily SMA200
|136.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.23
|Previous Daily Low
|134.37
|Previous Weekly High
|135.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.05
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is below 1.17 but above the lows. Investors are concerned about rising European COVID-19 cases. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.