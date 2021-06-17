GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears approach 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement

- GBP/JPY consolidates gains in the initial Asian session.
- Bears remain hopeful below the 153.65 level.
- Momentum oscillator moves in favor of downside momentum.
The GBP/JPY price edges higher on the last trading day of the week. The cross managed to close above the 153.60 mark after it tested a low of 153.14 in the previous session.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY trades at 153.64, up 0.13% for the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross has been in the continuous downside momentum since the beginning of the month. The pair remained under selling pressure after making a YTD high of 156.07 on May 27.
Now, if price sustains below the previous day closing at 153.63, then it could strengthen the possibility that the prevailing trend will continue to dominate the price action.
In doing so, GBP/JPY would test the first support near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the low of 150.87 at 153.01.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signifies the impending lower price movement. Any downtick in MACD would ignite a fresh round of selling opportunities.
Market participants would then look out for the 152.40 horizontal support level followed by the May 10 low at 151.98
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the intraday high at 153.68, then it could inch toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 154.17. The cross would then be encouraged to recoup the previous session’s high at 155.01.
Next, the bulls would attempt to capture the June 15 high of 155.48.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.66
|Today Daily Change
|-1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|154.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.93
|Daily SMA50
|152.98
|Daily SMA100
|150.86
|Daily SMA200
|144.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.38
|Previous Daily Low
|154.68
|Previous Weekly High
|155.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.13
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
