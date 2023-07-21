GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 200-SMA, falling wedge prod recovery above 180.00 ahead of UK Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • GBP/JPY bounces off intraday low during five-day downtrend.
  • Downbeat RSI challenges pair buyers below 200-SMA within one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
  • Upbeat Japan inflation fails to impress GBP/JPY bears amid positioning for UK Retail Sales.
  • Bears need validation from 179.30 and downbeat UK data to retake control.

GBP/JPY licks its wounds at the weekly low, mildly offered near 180.20 amid early Friday in Asia, as it prints the five-day losing streak. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fails to justify the downside RSI conditions while staying within a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart formation.

That said, the 200-SMA level of around 180.55 and the 181.00 round figure restrict the immediate upside of the quote as the market awaits the UK Retail Sales for June, expected 0.2% MoM versus 0.3% prior.

Also read: GBP/USD: Cable bears need acceptance from 1.2850 and UK Retail Sales

Following that, the stated wedge’s top line, close to 181.25 at the latest, will be crucial to watch for the GBP/JPY buyers to retake control.

Even so, the 100-SMA and the monthly high, respectively near 182.00 and 184.00, may test the pair’s upside past 181.25.

In a case where the GBP/JPY remains firmer beyond 184.00, the theoretical target of the wedge breakout, near 185.75, will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the monthly low of around 179.50 restricts the immediate downside of the GBP/JPY pair ahead of the stated wedge’s bottom line, near 179.30 by the press time, especially amid the below-50.0 RSI level.

Should the GBP/JPY price drops below 179.30 and gains support from downbeat UK Retail Sales, the bears may aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside, close to 177.00.

GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 180.16
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 180.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 182.19
Daily SMA50 177.76
Daily SMA100 171.47
Daily SMA200 167.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 180.72
Previous Daily Low 179.74
Previous Weekly High 183.23
Previous Weekly Low 179.47
Previous Monthly High 183.88
Previous Monthly Low 172.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 180.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 180.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 179.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 179.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 178.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 180.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 181.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 181.71

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark amid a stronger USD

AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark amid a stronger USD

AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark on the back of US Dollar strength. The Australian job data hint at another hike after a July pause. The US Jobless Claims boost the US Dollar across the board.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 140.00, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 140.00, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply and snaps a five-day winning streak to over a one-week high. A combination of factors benefit the JPY and exerts some pressure amid subdued USD demand. Investors now look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing directional bets.

USD/JPY News

Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns

Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns

Gold price remains pressured at $1,9170 amid early Friday morning in Asia, after reversing from a nine-week high as market players seek more clues to justify the latest pullback in the metal’s prices. Despite the retreat, the XAU/USD remains on the way to posting the third consecutive weekly gain.

Gold News

Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term

Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term

Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.

Read more

Traditional correlations back in play

Traditional correlations back in play

Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures