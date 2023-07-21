GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 200-SMA, falling wedge prod recovery above 180.00 ahead of UK Retail Sales

- GBP/JPY bounces off intraday low during five-day downtrend.
- Downbeat RSI challenges pair buyers below 200-SMA within one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
- Upbeat Japan inflation fails to impress GBP/JPY bears amid positioning for UK Retail Sales.
- Bears need validation from 179.30 and downbeat UK data to retake control.
GBP/JPY licks its wounds at the weekly low, mildly offered near 180.20 amid early Friday in Asia, as it prints the five-day losing streak. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fails to justify the downside RSI conditions while staying within a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart formation.
That said, the 200-SMA level of around 180.55 and the 181.00 round figure restrict the immediate upside of the quote as the market awaits the UK Retail Sales for June, expected 0.2% MoM versus 0.3% prior.
Also read: GBP/USD: Cable bears need acceptance from 1.2850 and UK Retail Sales
Following that, the stated wedge’s top line, close to 181.25 at the latest, will be crucial to watch for the GBP/JPY buyers to retake control.
Even so, the 100-SMA and the monthly high, respectively near 182.00 and 184.00, may test the pair’s upside past 181.25.
In a case where the GBP/JPY remains firmer beyond 184.00, the theoretical target of the wedge breakout, near 185.75, will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the monthly low of around 179.50 restricts the immediate downside of the GBP/JPY pair ahead of the stated wedge’s bottom line, near 179.30 by the press time, especially amid the below-50.0 RSI level.
Should the GBP/JPY price drops below 179.30 and gains support from downbeat UK Retail Sales, the bears may aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside, close to 177.00.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|180.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.19
|Daily SMA50
|177.76
|Daily SMA100
|171.47
|Daily SMA200
|167.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|180.72
|Previous Daily Low
|179.74
|Previous Weekly High
|183.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.47
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|180.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|181.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
