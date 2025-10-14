TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY plunges to near 201.40 after weak UK employment data

  • GBP/JPY plummets to near 201.40 as UK job conditions cool down.
  • The UK Average Earnings grew at the slowest pace of 4.7% on year since May 2022.
  • Investors await speech from BoE’s Bailey at 17:00 GMT.
GBP/JPY plunges to near 201.40 after weak UK employment data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY pair trades 0.8% to near 201.40 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair faces an intense sell-off as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its peers, except antipodeans, after the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for three months ending August signaled signs of cooling job conditions.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.14%0.59%-0.21%0.18%0.92%0.64%0.05%
EUR-0.14%0.46%-0.35%0.04%0.83%0.50%-0.08%
GBP-0.59%-0.46%-0.77%-0.41%0.35%0.08%-0.54%
JPY0.21%0.35%0.77%0.40%1.11%0.81%0.22%
CAD-0.18%-0.04%0.41%-0.40%0.77%0.46%-0.13%
AUD-0.92%-0.83%-0.35%-1.11%-0.77%-0.32%-0.90%
NZD-0.64%-0.50%-0.08%-0.81%-0.46%0.32%-0.58%
CHF-0.05%0.08%0.54%-0.22%0.13%0.90%0.58%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the Unemployment Rate accelerated to 4.8%, while economists expect the jobless rate to have remained steady at 4.7%.

Average Earnings Including Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, grew at a slower pace of 4.7%, as expected, against 4.8% in three months ending July. This is the slowest growth seen since May 2022.

Signs of cooling job demand and easing wage growth are expected to boost market expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remaining year. For more cues on the monetary policy outlook, investors await the speech from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, which is scheduled at 17:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms its peers on hopes of a likely Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intervention in the FX domain to support the domestic currency. “Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves, and it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner,” Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said earlier in the day.

Economic Indicator

Average Earnings Excluding Bonus (3Mo/Yr)

The Average Earnings Excluding Bonus release is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy; it is released by the UK Office of National Statistics. It can be seen as a measure of growth in "basic pay". Generally, a positive result is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), whereas a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Oct 14, 2025 06:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 4.7%

Consensus: 4.7%

Previous: 4.8%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW Survey

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW Survey

EUR/USD turns lower to near 1.1550 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair loses ground as risk-off flows intensify, lifting the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar across the board. The focus now shifts to the German ZEW Survey for fresh trading impetus. 

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 after UK employment data

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 after UK employment data

GBP/USD extends the downward spiral to near 1.3250 in the European session on Tuesday. The UK Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.8% in the quarter to August, while the Claimant Count increased to 25.8K in the reported month. Downbeat UK data weighs on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold retreats sharply from record high as profit-taking kicks in amid risk-on sentiment

Gold retreats sharply from record high as profit-taking kicks in amid risk-on sentiment

Gold retreats sharply from a fresh all-time peak touched this Tuesday and trades near the lower end of its daily range, around the $4,100 mark. US President Donald Trump's pivot on China tariffs remains supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, along with the emergence of some intraday US Dollar (USD) dip-buying, prompts some profit-taking.

Cardano bears regain control after rejection at key resistance

Cardano bears regain control after rejection at key resistance

Cardano price edges down at around $0.715 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key resistance level. The bearish sentiment is further supported by the negative Spot Taker CVD and rising short bets among traders.

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

As expected, stock markets in the US rallied on Monday, reversing some of the losses from Friday’s sell off as trade tensions between the US and China eased. This has helped financial markets return to ‘normal’ at the start of a new week.

European asset manager Amundi set to launch Bitcoin ETP in 2026

European asset manager Amundi set to launch Bitcoin ETP in 2026

European asset manager Amundi is reportedly planning to roll out its first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP) early in 2026, marking the first crypto fund issued by a top issuer in the region.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers