GBP/JPY: On the back foot below 153.00 on Brexit, covid woes

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY seesaws inside 15-pips range following the heaviest drop in 13 days.
  • EU wants UK’s assurance of NI deal, British diplomat warns the bloc over Brexit border fix.
  • UK’s covid cases jump to the highest since late January but Health Minister backs July 19 unlock.
  • Virus updates, Brexit news can entertain traders amid a light calendar.

GBP/JPY remains depressed, recently sidelined around 152.60-75, amid initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The cross-currency pair dropped the most since June 18 the previous day amid risk-off mood and downbeat headlines concerning the Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions for the UK. However, a lack of major data/events restricts the quote’s latest moves.

European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič warned the UK of legal proceedings if the UK fails to recall the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland (NI). On the other hand, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, the UK’s ambassador to the European Union (EU) said, the UK’s issues with post-Brexit border fix were far wider and deeper than the bloc’s, per the Express. The news also mentions the British diplomat, “I think that the challenge is to make sure that the Belfast Good Friday Agreement survives, frankly, and to make sure that the institutions in Northern Ireland stay strong.”

Elsewhere, the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) infections jumped to 28,773, the highest since late January and Health Minister Sajid Javid does expect the numbers to jump going forward. Even so, the newly appointed diplomat backs PM Boris Johnson’s July 19 deadline for unlocking Britain. It’s worth noting that the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) cites the COVID-19, rising debt and climate crisis as a triple threat for the nation. The member of the country’s fiscal watchdog also said, per Reuters, “Britain's economic recovery from its coronavirus lockdowns has been stronger than expected but it is too early to judge how much long-term damage has been done by the pandemic.”

On a broader front, fears of the covid variant called Epsilon and Lambda, not to forget the doubts over vaccines’ ability to tame some of the latest strains, also weigh on the market sentiment and backed the Japanese yen’s safe-haven demand.

It’s worth noting that the Asian major also struggles with the covid and is up for an extended lockdown in the key prefectures including Tokyo. Japan also eyes another budget to battle the pandemic.

Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped the most since late February while Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print 0.10% intraday loss by the press time.

Considering a lack of major data/events, GBP/JPY may extend the prevailing downtrend while keeping eyes on the Brexit and covid headlines.

Technical analysis

Despite printing a notable reversal from 50-DMA, around 153.95, GBP/JPY bears need to break the 100-DMA support of 152.18 to keep the reins.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 152.69
Today Daily Change -0.92
Today Daily Change % -0.60%
Today daily open 153.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.11
Daily SMA50 153.86
Daily SMA100 152.07
Daily SMA200 145.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 153.76
Previous Daily Low 153.35
Previous Weekly High 154.23
Previous Weekly Low 152.62
Previous Monthly High 155.94
Previous Monthly Low 151.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 153.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 153.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 152.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 153.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 153.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 154.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support

EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.

GBP/USD bearish extension at doubt despite UK woes

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid noted that covid cases could soon rise above 100K a day. The UK Markit Construction PMI improved in June to 66.3 from the previous 64.2. GBP/USD battles with 1.3800 the bearish potential is limited in the near-term.

XAU/USD pares daily gains in sharp turnaround, trades above $1,790

XAU/USD managed to close above the 100-day SMA on Monday and extended its rebound on Tuesday. After climbing to its highest level in nearly 3 weeks at $1,815, however, gold made a sharp U-turn and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,795.

Accurate Bitcoin fractal predicts BTC could jump to $48K before fatal crash to $16K

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next as it seems bound for a correction before higher highs.

The Fed is counting on the market to fix disarray in labor markets

Today’s US calendar includes the final PMI and the ISM services PMI, likely a small dip in each instance after record highs in May. The biggie will be tomorrow’s minutes of the last FOMC.

