TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY nears year-to-date highs as Japan’s fiscal plans weigh on the Yen

  • Sterling gains against the Yen, with GBP/JPY nearing year-to-date highs around 205.33.
  • Markets brace for a large fiscal package in Japan, pushing JGB yields to fresh 17-year highs.
  • UK CPI cools in line with forecasts, bolstering expectations of a December rate cut by the Bank of England.
GBP/JPY nears year-to-date highs as Japan’s fiscal plans weigh on the Yen
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

GBP/JPY advances for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the British Pound finding support from persistent weakness in the Japanese Yen, offsetting the softer-than-expected UK inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 204.85, just shy of the year-to-date high of 205.33 reached on October 8.

The Japanese Yen remains under heavy pressure as investors brace for a sizeable fiscal stimulus package under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. On Tuesday, a ruling party panel proposed a supplementary budget exceeding ¥25 trillion to fund the new stimulus program, a sharp increase from last year’s ¥13.9 trillion extra budget.

The prospect of significantly higher government borrowing pushed Japan’s 10-year government bond yield above 1.77% on Wednesday, marking a fresh 17-year high and adding further pressure on the Yen amid rising fiscal concerns.

The sizeable fiscal package set to be unveiled later this week is reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Japan will stay on hold, dampening any hopes of a near-term rate hike. Goushi Kataoka, a member of Takaichi’s economic growth strategy panel, said in an interview on Tuesday that the central bank is not likely to raise its benchmark rate before March, as authorities will need to confirm that large-scale extra spending is boosting domestic demand.

In the United Kingdom, the latest inflation figures strengthened the case for an interest rate cut in December by the Bank of England (BoE), with traders also keeping an eye on the upcoming November 26 budget, which could reinforce easing expectations.

Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% MoM in October, matching expectations after a flat reading in September. On an annual basis, inflation eased to 3.6%, in line with the 3.6% forecast and down from 3.8% in September. Core CPI also moderated to 3.4% YoY, meeting expectations and edging lower from 3.5% in September.

According to the latest BHH report, the swaps market raised the probability of a December rate cut to 88%, up from 80% a day earlier. Over the next twelve months, the swaps curve now implies around 60 basis points (bps) of easing, with the policy rate expected to bottom between 3.25%-3.50%.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.04%0.19%0.37%0.21%0.34%0.58%0.20%
EUR0.04%0.24%0.43%0.25%0.38%0.62%0.24%
GBP-0.19%-0.24%0.20%0.01%0.14%0.38%0.00%
JPY-0.37%-0.43%-0.20%-0.16%-0.03%0.19%-0.18%
CAD-0.21%-0.25%-0.01%0.16%0.13%0.36%-0.01%
AUD-0.34%-0.38%-0.14%0.03%-0.13%0.24%-0.14%
NZD-0.58%-0.62%-0.38%-0.19%-0.36%-0.24%-0.38%
CHF-0.20%-0.24%-0.00%0.18%0.00%0.14%0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers