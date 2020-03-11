GBP/JPY moves back above 136.00 mark, closer to session tops ahead of UK budget

- GBP/JPY rallies around 250 pips from the post-BoE low to 134.00 round-figure mark.
- Receding demand for safe-haven assets weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross quickly reversed an early European session fall and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 136.40-50 region.
The cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Wednesday and has rallied around 250 pips from the vicinity of the 134.00 round-figure mark, or session lows touched in a knee-jerk reaction to the Bank of England's surprise move to cut rates by 50 bps.
The UK central bank also launched a lending scheme worth £100 to small and medium-sized businesses. This comes at the time when the UK government is expected to significantly increase its expenditure to support the economy and provided a goodish lift to the sterling.
The latest developments helped offset disappointing UK macro data, which showed that the economy remained flat in January as compared to a modest 0.1% growth anticipated. Separately, the UK industrial production data also fell short of expectations, albeit did little to impress bearish traders.
Apart from domestic factors, a modest recovery in the equity markets undermined the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and further collaborated to the pair's intraday upsurge. Bulls took some breather ahead of the weekly tops and look forward to the UK annual budget for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|136.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.8
|Daily SMA50
|141.96
|Daily SMA100
|141.7
|Daily SMA200
|137.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.22
|Previous Daily Low
|133.71
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.44
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces above 1.29 after a surprise BOE rate cut, ahead of the budget
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 after falling earlier in response to the surprise BOE double-dose rate cut of 50bp to 0.25% in an unscheduled more to counter the coronavirus crisis. It comes ahead of the UK Budget coming later in the day.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.