GBP/JPY hovers around cycle highs near 148.50

- GBP/JPY advanced slightly on Thursday near the 148.50 mark.
- Technicals still point to overbought conditions, suggesting that a downward correction may be on the horizon.
- The Sterling traded strongly against its major rivals.
The GBP/JPY advanced slightly on Thursday's session, mainly benefiting from weak Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Japan. On the other hand, the Sterling traded strongly across the board, seeing gains against the USD, CHF, EUR and AUD. Furthermore, the JPY’s downside potential is limited as the Yen gets traction on the prospects of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interventions and cautions market mood.
Cautious markets provide support to the Yen, eyes on BoE’s decision
The Japanese Yen is finding support from the recent expectations of further interventions by the BoJ to bolster the domestic currency. Additionally, the JPY's safe-haven appeal is benefiting from a cautious market sentiment due to concerns about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China.
On the other hand, market expectations are currently pointing towards an anticipated interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) from 4.5% to 4.75% on June 22. Moreover, markets discount a roughly 60% probability that rates will reach a peak of 5.5% later in the year. In that sense, the recent surge in UK core inflation figures to a 31-year high has fueled expectations of a more hawkish stance from the Bank of England, providing traction to the Sterling.
GBP/JPY levels to watch
Technically speaking, the GBP/JPY holds a neutral to bullish outlook for the short term while the bulls seemed to have taken a breather. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands near 67.00, just below the overbought area after getting rejected by 70.00 since the end of May suggesting that if the bulls fail to break it, a downward correction may come into play.
Upcoming resistance for GBP/JPY is seen at the zone of 174.70 before uncharted territory. On the other hand, the next support levels to watch are the 174.00 zone, followed by the psychological mark at 173.00 and the 172 area.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|174.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|174.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|172.34
|Daily SMA50
|169.2
|Daily SMA100
|165.26
|Daily SMA200
|164.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|174.43
|Previous Daily Low
|172.67
|Previous Weekly High
|174.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|172.53
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|173.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|173.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|173.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|172.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|171.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|174.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|175.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|176.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
