TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY holds losses below 200.00 ahead of BoE interest rate decision

  • GBP/JPY may receive support as the BoE may leave its policy rates unchanged on Thursday.
  • The Japanese Yen rises as Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings rose 1.9% in September, as expected.
  • BoJ Meeting Minutes indicated that policymakers maintained a bias toward a tightening stance.
GBP/JPY holds losses below 200.00 ahead of BoE interest rate decision
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

GBP/JPY depreciates after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 200.90 during the European hours on Thursday. The downside of the GBP/JPY cross could be limited as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision due later in the day.

Traders expect the United Kingdom (UK) central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at 4% in November, but softer inflation and wage data have strengthened the case for rate cuts in the coming months.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to introduce stricter fiscal measures in her November 26 budget to tackle the UK’s substantial borrowing requirements. Reeves hinted, in a pre-budget address, at raising taxes and underscored the importance of managing debt and borrowing expenses.

The GBP/JPY cross loses ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains ground following an improved Labor Cash Earnings data, which reinforced expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may deliver a rate hike. Nominal wages rose 1.9% in September, as expected, up from a 1.3% (revised from 1.5%) gain in August.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) September meeting, released on Wednesday, maintained expectations for a near-term interest rate hike. Several board members noted that the central bank could soon shift toward a tightening stance, as the 2% inflation target has been largely met.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the 2026 wage outlook will be a key factor in determining the timing of resuming policy tightening. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized that Japan has not yet achieved sustainable inflation supported by robust wage growth, reflecting her administration’s cautious approach to further rate hikes.

Economic Indicator

BoE Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Nov 06, 2025 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 4%

Previous: 4%

Source: Bank of England

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers