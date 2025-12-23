ADP Employment Change 4-week average climbs to 11.5K through December 6

Employment in the United States (US) private sector expanded once again, with companies adding an average of 11,500 jobs per week in the four weeks ending December 6, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER) released on Tuesday.

While job growth slowed from an upwardly revised 17,500 the prior week, hiring remained in positive territory for a third week, the report stated.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.37% -0.62% -0.41% -0.65% -0.81% -0.57% EUR 0.30% -0.07% -0.33% -0.12% -0.35% -0.52% -0.27% GBP 0.37% 0.07% -0.25% -0.05% -0.28% -0.45% -0.20% JPY 0.62% 0.33% 0.25% 0.20% -0.01% -0.22% 0.07% CAD 0.41% 0.12% 0.05% -0.20% -0.21% -0.41% -0.14% AUD 0.65% 0.35% 0.28% 0.01% 0.21% -0.17% 0.09% NZD 0.81% 0.52% 0.45% 0.22% 0.41% 0.17% 0.25% CHF 0.57% 0.27% 0.20% -0.07% 0.14% -0.09% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) remains under selling pressure, hovering around the 97.90 level as gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), as investors await the release of the preliminary estimate of the US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).