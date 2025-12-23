TRENDING:
ADP Employment Change 4-week average climbs to 11.5K through December 6

Employment in the United States (US) private sector expanded once again, with companies adding an average of 11,500 jobs per week in the four weeks ending December 6, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER) released on Tuesday.

While job growth slowed from an upwardly revised 17,500 the prior week, hiring remained in positive territory for a third week, the report stated.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.30%-0.37%-0.62%-0.41%-0.65%-0.81%-0.57%
EUR0.30%-0.07%-0.33%-0.12%-0.35%-0.52%-0.27%
GBP0.37%0.07%-0.25%-0.05%-0.28%-0.45%-0.20%
JPY0.62%0.33%0.25%0.20%-0.01%-0.22%0.07%
CAD0.41%0.12%0.05%-0.20%-0.21%-0.41%-0.14%
AUD0.65%0.35%0.28%0.01%0.21%-0.17%0.09%
NZD0.81%0.52%0.45%0.22%0.41%0.17%0.25%
CHF0.57%0.27%0.20%-0.07%0.14%-0.09%-0.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) remains under selling pressure, hovering around the 97.90 level as gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), as investors await the release of the preliminary estimate of the US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Employment FAQs

Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from around 1.1800 after US GDP figures

EUR/USD eases from around 1.1800 after US GDP figures

The US Dollar is finding some near-term demand after the release of the US Q3 GDP. According to the report, the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the three months to September, well above the 3.3% forecast by market analysts.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD retreats from session highs and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar stages a rebound following the better-than-expected Q3 growth data, limiting the pair's upside ahead of the Christmas break.

Gold retreats from record highs on solid US growth

Gold retreats from record highs on solid US growth

Gold prices soared to $4,497 on Monday, as persistent US Dollar weakness and thinned holiday trading exacerbated the bullish run. The bright metal eases following the release of an upbeat US Q3 GDP reading, but overall, the report is doing little for the Greenback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as risk-off sentiment escalates

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as risk-off sentiment escalates

Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading above the $87,000 support at the time of writing on Tuesday. Selling pressure has continued to weigh on the broader cryptocurrency market since Monday, triggering declines across altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin extends its decline as risk-off sentiment dominates across the crypto market. DOGE’s derivatives market remains weak amid suppressed futures Open Interest and perpetual funding rate.

