GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%

- GBP/JPY pares some of its early gains after the BoE’s monetary policy announcement.
- The BoE held interest rates steady at 4% with a 7-2 majority, as expected.
- Investors await Japan’s National CPI data for August and the BoJ’s monetary policy outcome.
The GBP/JPY pair gives back some of its early gains during the late European trading session on Thursday. Still, the pair trades 0.2% higher to near 200.70. The asset faces selling pressure after the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England (BoE), in which it held interest rates steady at 4%, as expected.
The BoE maintains the status quo with a 7-2 majority as household inflation expectations remain elevated. The rate-setting committee has stated that it will remain focused on squeezing out any “existing or emerging persistent inflationary pressures, to bring inflation sustainably to its 2% target in the medium term”.
Two BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members who voted for a further 25 basis points (bps) reduction in interest rates were Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor. The BoE reduced its key borrowing rates by 25 bps in August.
The BoE sees inflation peaking 4% in September and has retained their “gradual and careful” monetary expansion guidance.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers, except the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), ahead of the release of the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August and the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy announcement on Friday. National CPI ex. Fresh Food is estimated to have grown at an annual pace of 2.7%, slower than the prior reading of 3.1%.
The BoJ is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5% and might keep the door open for an interest rate hike in the remainder of the year.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, back near 1.3630
GBP/USD now trims part of its initial advance and slips back to the 1.3630 zone as investors continue to assess the latest decision by the BoE to leave its policy rate unchanged at 4.00%, as widely anticipated. Once again, the MPC voted 7-2 to keep the status quo.
EUR/USD keeps its bid bias near 1.1840
EUR/USD reverses Wednesday’s pullback, setting aside an early drop to the sub-1.1800 region and hovering around the 1.1830-1.1840 band amid modest losses in the US Dollar as investors continue to parse the recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Gold resumes its uptrend, retargets $3,700
Gold prices advance modestly on Thursday, approaching the $3,670 region per troy ounce amid a tepid selling pressure hurting the Greenback and declining US yields across different time frames. In the meantime, traders continue to digest Wednesday’s interest rate cut by the Fed and Chief Powell’s hawkish tilt.
Bitcoin eyes $120,000 following FOMC dovish stance
Bitcoin price trades in green above $117,000 on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Federal Reserve’s 25 bps interest rate cut and prospects of two more cuts this year lifted risk-on sentiment across markets.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.