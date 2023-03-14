GBP/JPY gains traction on risk-on mood, with traders eyeing BoJ Minutes, UK’s budget

- Wages in the United Kingdom edged lower, a release for the Bank of England, as it scrambled to bring down inflation.
- The Japanese economic docket will feature the Bank of Japan’s latest monetary policy minutes.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: To remain upward biased, above 162.00.
GBP/JPY consolidates around the 163.00 figure after seesawing within a 380 pip range on a risk-off impulse spurred by the United States (US) banking system crisis. However, investors’ worries have eased, as shown by Wall Street finishing with gains. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is exchanging hands at 163.30.
GBP/JPY likely to be underpinned by sentiment ahead of the UK’s budget
Investors sentiment remains upbeat. An employment report in the United Kingdom (UK) revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the labor market is easing. The UK economy added 65K people to the workforce, above the 52K expected by analysts, but trailed the prior’s month data of 74K. Delving into the data, the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% but missed forecasts of 3.8%, while wages fell from 6% to 5.7%, easing the Bank of England (BoE) pressure.
After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), global investors slashed bets that most central banks would continue their tightening cycle. Though inflation remains an issue for most central banks, and the BoE is expected to raise rates by 25 bps at the upcoming monetary policy meeting.
On the Japan front, the lack of economic data in the docket left traders focused on the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy minutes over the January meeting. On the UK side, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to reveal its spring budget.
According to Reuters, “British Finance Minister (Chancellor) Jeremy Hunt will announce on Wednesday how he will try to speed up the world’s sixth-biggest economy after the shocks of Brexit, a heavy COVID-19 hit and double-digit inflation have left it lagging behind its peers.”
GBP/JPY Technical analysis
The GBP/JPY trades sideways, influenced by the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs’ confluence around the 161.89-162.40 mark. Nevertheless, if the exchange rate stays above the latter, the GBP/JPY pair would remain upward biased. A bullish continuation is expected and will face solid resistance at 164.07, March’s 14 daily high, followed by the 165.00 figure, and the February 28 high at 166.00. On an alternate scenario, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 20-day EMA at 162.40, followed by the 100-day EMA at 162.24, ahead of testing the 200-day EMA at 161.97.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|162.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.57
|Daily SMA50
|160.66
|Daily SMA100
|163.23
|Daily SMA200
|163.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.08
|Previous Daily Low
|160.05
|Previous Weekly High
|164.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.62
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
