- GBP/JPY remains hesitant to build a modest Asian session uptick on Thursday.
- The divergent BoE-BoJ policy expectations act as a headwind for spot prices.
- Traders now look forward to the flash UK PMI prints for short-term impetus.
The GBP/JPY pair holds steady above the 198.00 mark during the Asian session on Thursday, though the lack of any meaningful buying warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the overnight bounce from a nearly two-week low.
Despite hot UK consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday, the British Pound (GBP) struggles to lure buyers as traders are still pricing in a 50-50 chance that the Bank of England (BoE) might cut interest rates by the end of this year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to a relatively hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ), which contributes to the Japanese Yen's (JPY) relative outperformance and acts as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
In fact, the BoJ revised its inflation forecast at the end of the July meeting and reiterated that it will raise interest rates further if growth and inflation continue to advance in line with its estimates. Apart from this, the cautious market mood is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven JPY. However, the uncertainty over the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike holds back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets and supports the GBP/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the S&P Global flash Japan Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.9 in August from the previous month's final reading of 48.9, though it remained in contraction territory for the second straight month. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash UK PMIs for some impetus. In the meantime, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term bottom for the GBP/JPY cross.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Composite PMI
The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging private-business activity in UK for both the manufacturing and services sectors. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation.The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the UK private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 51.5
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests two-month lows below 0.6450 despite strong Australian PMI data
AUD/USD mires close to two-month lows below 0.6450 in Thursday's Asian trading. A pause in the US Dollar decline and cautious markets offset strong Australian preliminary PMI data. Attention now gyrates to the upcoming gauges of business activity from the US as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY holds the rebound above 147.50 after mixed Japanese PMIs
USD/JPY is holding the previous rebound above 147.00 in the Asian session on Thursday, following mixed Japanese preliminary PMI data. The US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce after having sold off on Wednesday on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Fed's independence. US PMI data are next on tap.
Gold runs into key $3,350 resistance zone ahead of US PMI data
Gold is reversing a part of the previous rebound from three-week lows of $3,311 in Thursday’s Asian session, awaiting the preliminary S&P Global US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the next directional impetus. Friday’s speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium also remains in the spotlight.
Cardano rebounds as whale accumulation and positive funding rates boost sentiment
Cardano is showing signs of recovery, trading above $0.88 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Santiment data shows that a large wallet accumulated ADA tokens during the recent market dips, highlighting renewed investor confidence.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.