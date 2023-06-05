GBP/JPY extends downside below 174.00 on hopes of BoJ’s stealth intervention

- GBP/JPY has extended its downside to near 173.58 amid solid hopes of a BoJ’s stealth intervention.
- BoJ Ueda is consistently pumping liquidity into the economy to keep inflation steadily above 2%.
- Higher food inflation and labor shortages have remained major catalysts behind sticky UK inflation.
The GBP/JPY pair has picked significant offers and has extended its reversal move to near 173.58 in the late European session. A fresh seven-year high made by the cross has been followed by profit-booking as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to make a stealth intervention in the currency market to provide some cushion to the Japanese Yen, which is facing the heat of expansionary monetary policy.
According to the latest Reuters report, bets against the Japanese Yen have risen to $8.6 billion equivalent, which was a similar level when Japan’s authorities intervened last year.
To keep Japan’s inflation steadily above 2%, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is consistently pumping liquidity into the economy so that the overall demand can be improved. Japan’s inflation has been imported cost-push driven, which lacks the traits of remaining steady. Steady inflation should be fueled by solid overall demand and higher wages and for which BoJ Ueda has been maintaining an ultra-dovish policy.
Later this week, Japan’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will remain in the spotlight. As per the preliminary report, Thursday’s GDP data is expected to expand by 0.5% vs. prior expansion of 0.4% on a quarterly basis. Annualized Q1 GDP is seen steady at 1.6%.
The Pound Sterling has shown a clear exhaustion in the upside momentum despite the Bank of England (BoE) being bound to raise interest rates further to keep pressure on United Kingdom’s stubborn inflation. Higher food inflation and labor shortages have remained major catalysts behind sticky UK inflation for more than the past year.
Investors should note that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has already raised interest rates consecutively 12 times and more interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out to bring down price pressures.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|173.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|174.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|171.8
|Daily SMA50
|168.51
|Daily SMA100
|164.78
|Daily SMA200
|164.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|174.68
|Previous Daily Low
|173.75
|Previous Weekly High
|174.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|172.53
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|174.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|174.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|173.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|173.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|172.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|174.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|175.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|175.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
