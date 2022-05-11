Meanwhile, the value buying structure is strengthening the Japanese yen against sterling. Also, the ongoing risk-off impulse has improved the appeal of safe-haven assets. Going forward, yen bulls will be impacted by the release of the Japan Producer Price Index (PPI), which is due on Monday. Japan's PPI is seen at 0.3% and 9.7% on a monthly and yearly basis.

The renewed fears of recession after the statement from Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey brought a sell-off in pound over the past few trading sessions. Apart from that, BOE’s bailey dictated that the UK inflation could reach 10% by 2023.

A preliminary estimate for the quarterly UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 1% against the prior print of 1.3% while the yearly UK GDP may land at 9%, higher than the former figure of 6.6%. The expectation of underperformance from the quarterly UK GDP is denting the demand for sterling in the FX domain.

The GBP/JPY pair is consolidating in a narrow range of 158.91-159.31 after a serious drop from 161.31 in the New York session. The cross failed to sustain above 161.00 and tumbled sharply to a low of 158.83. The sheer downside move in the cross is expected to drag it lower to near the crucial support at 157.70.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.