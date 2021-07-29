GBP/JPY eases below 153.00 as Brexit, covid updates test bulls

- GBP/JPY steps back from 13-day top, under pressure of late.
- UK, EU warned over NI protocol deadlock even as policymakers brace for further talks.
- UK’s daily infections rise for second day but weekly count falls 22%, Japan braces to take more prefectures under emergency.
GBP/JPY justifies the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation with a pullback to 152.85 ahead of Friday’s Tokyo open.
The cross-currency pair jumped to the highest since July 13 on Thursday after Brexit optimism and weaker yen favored bulls. However, fresh chatters over Brexit and coronavirus tames the prior risk-on mood.
“The UK and EU have both taken a ‘fundamentally flawed’ approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a House of Lords committee has concluded,” said the BBC. Before that, the British and European Union (EU) policymakers were optimistic over holding further negotiations to tackle the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol issue.
Elsewhere, Britain’s 31,117 daily coronavirus cases mark the second day of increase but fall 22% during the last seven days. Alternatively, Japan’s covid numbers cross the 10,000 mark for the first time and push the policymakers to re-think emergencies in more prefectures. Japan’s Kyodo News quotes anonymous government sources in this regard while saying, “The government is planning to add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo, as well as Osaka Prefecture, to areas under the COVID-19 state of emergency amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.”
On a different page, downbeat US data backed the market’s hope for further stimulus, favoring the risk-on mood. Also backing the optimism is the current talks over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan in the American Senate.
Amid these lays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.35% after rising around half a percent to refresh the record top on Wall Street.
Looking forward, Japan’s preliminary reading of June’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for May can entertain the pair traders. However, qualitative catalysts are more important for fresh direction, likely towards the south.
Technical analysis
A Doji on the daily chart below 50-DMA, near 153.55, suggests further pullback of GBP/JPY. However, 100-DMA tests intraday sellers around 52.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.89
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23%
|Today daily open
|72.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.1
|Daily SMA50
|70.61
|Daily SMA100
|66.64
|Daily SMA200
|58.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.36
|Previous Daily Low
|71.49
|Previous Weekly High
|72
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.99
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.37
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1920 resistance confluence
EUR/USD bulls brace for breaking the immediate trading range surrounding 1.1900, also refresh the highest levels since July 06, during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair stays positive for the fifth day in a row.
GBP/USD poised to challenge the 1.4000 threshold
The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly rally to 1.3981, its highest in a month, underpinned by the broad dollar’s weakness. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to add to the pound’s movements, while all seems quiet on the Brexit front.
Cardano price fails to secure momentum, as 2018 high haunts ADA
Cardano price was firmly rejected at the 2018 high on July 26, emphasizing the importance of the level in securing a renewed and sustainable rally to the all-time high.
Amazon Stock Price and Forecast Q2 results mixed EPS beats but revenue misses, shares drop
Amazon (AMZN) released Q2 results after the close on Thursday. Earnings Per Share (EPS) came in at $15.12 beating the average estimate from Wall Street analysts of $12.22. Revenue came in at $113.08 billion, missing the estimate for $115.07 billion.