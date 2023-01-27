- GBP/JPY has dropped firmly to near 161.00 amid a higher-than-anticipated Tokyo inflation report.
- Annual headline Tokyo inflation has landed at 4.4% while core CPI is released at 3.0%.
- The BoE is expected to announce a 50 bps interest rate hike to 4.0% next week.
The GBP/JPY pair has slipped sharply to near 161.00 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported a higher-than-anticipated Tokyo inflation report for January. The annual headline Consumer Price Index has landed at 4.4% in line with the expectations and higher than the former release of 4.0%. Tokyo’s inflation that excludes food and energy prices has landed at 3.0%, higher than the estimates of 2.9% and the prior release of 2.7%.
The economic data indicates an overall boost in Tokyo’s inflation as the price index is not only supported by firmer oil and energy prices but also been supported by rising prices of Durable Goods. Although Tokyo’s inflation is constantly rising, it doesn’t bolster the chances of an exit from an ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Earlier, Japanese officials considered the context of an exit from expansionary monetary policy, however, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda confirmed that the central bank “will resolutely keep monetary environment easy.” Kuroda added that “the BoJ aims to regain market functionality by tweaking yield curve control operations while maintaining an easy monetary environment.
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bulls are likely to be impacted by commentaries from Bank of England (BoE) policymakers about the first interest rate decision of CY2023 to be taken by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey next week. United Kingdom’s double-digit inflation is likely to call for a higher interest rate hike. According to a poll from Reuters, Investors are mostly betting on another half percentage-point increase to 4.0% and that Bank Rate will peak at 4.5% soon.
Talking about UK’s business conditions, Business confidence in Britain has sunk to its lowest level since the global financial crisis, according to a survey of accountants, amid persistently high inflation and fears that the country is already in a recession. The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said Thursday that its latest monitor of business sentiment dropped to an index reading of -23.4, the weakest since 2009, as reported by Bloomberg.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|161.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.28
|Daily SMA50
|162.87
|Daily SMA100
|163.89
|Daily SMA200
|163.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.71
|Previous Daily Low
|160.01
|Previous Weekly High
|161.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.06
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold teases bears ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite United States inflation gauge
Gold price pushes back the bulls at the nine-month high, after rising for the last three consecutive days, even as it seesaws around $1,930 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session.
Cardano: Mixed signals challenging bulls and bears alike
Cardano price continues to display bullish technicals as a new monthly high at $0.389 has been established on January 26. The 4% rise on the day brings Cardano’s total uptrend to a 60% rally since the start of the new year.
US data drives equities higher, although inflation remains key
Stocks are on the rise in the wake of positive jobs, growth, and manufacturing data. However, that ability to treat good news as a positive for equities will be reliant on continued inflation declines.