GBP/JPY drops below 183.50 as bears take the lead

- GBP/JPY fell towards the 182.50 level and then stabilised above 183.00.
- Rising British and American yields limit the Yen’s advance.
- Eyes on Labor Cash Earnings data from Japan and NFP data from the US.
On Thursday, the GBP/JPY trades with losses after three consecutive gains as the cross retreats from overbought conditions. After falling towards 182.50, the pair jumped back towards 183.30, but further downside shouldn’t be ruled out.
That being said, the rising British due to UK Debt Management Office selling bond yielding 5.668% will limit the GBP’s losses. The 2-year gilt stands rose to 5.55%, its highest level since 2007, while the 5 and 10-year yields stand at 4.95% and 4.70%, respectively, more than 3% increases.
Moreover, ADP’s hot employment figures from the US fueled an increase of US Treasury yields which also limited the JPY advance.
On Friday, at the early Asian session, investors will eye Labor Cash Earnings data from Japan from May, expected to decelerate to 0.7% YoY from the previous 1%. In addition, the focus will be Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) from June from the US, which are expected to slip to 225K from the previous 339K. In that sense, the outcome of the NFP figures may fuel volatility in the US bond market and hence affect the JPY and GBP’s price dynamics.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the cross is still poised for further downside. Technical indicators, specifically the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), show weakness, indicating that the bears are starting to take the lead.
On the downside, support levels for the cross line up at the daily low of 182.50, followed by the 182.00 zone and the 181.50 area. On the flip side, resistances to monitor line up at 183.50 and the cycle high at 184.00.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|183.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|180.7
|Daily SMA50
|175.21
|Daily SMA100
|169.4
|Daily SMA200
|166.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.02
|Previous Daily Low
|183.16
|Previous Weekly High
|183.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.69
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
