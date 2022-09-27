- GBP/JPY licks its wounds with mild gains around 14-month low.
- BOE refrained from any action but BOJ announced unchanged bond buying to tame JPY weakness.
- US Treasury bond yields retreat after refreshing multi-year high.
- Bears are likely to keep the reins amid fears of more central bank meddling.
GBP/JPY consolidates the previous day’s losses around 155.60 as traders seek more clues amid the mixed performance of the Bank of England (BOE) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). That said, the cross-currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend during Tuesday’s Asian session after the latest BOJ bond-buying announcement.
Early on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced an unscheduled monetary policy operation to defend the Japanese yen and tame the Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields.
“The operations, which followed a rise in global yields overnight, were consistent with remarks by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday that the BOJ will not raise interest rates and will maintain an easy policy to support the economy,” stated the NewsRoom via Reuters. The news also mentioned that the BOJ offered to buy JPY150 billion of JGBs with a remaining life of 5 to 10 years and JPY100 billion of JGBs with a remaining life of 10 to 25 years.
Elsewhere, the BOE refrained from taking any immediate actions and weighed on the GBP, Before the latest rebound in the GBP/JPY. That said, when asked whether the government is planning to change the measures set out in the mini-budget, British Prime Minister Lis Truss' spokesman responded by simply saying "no," as reported by Reuters. The diplomat also mentioned that it is important that BOE independence remains while adding that we don’t comment on interest rates.
On the other hand, the BOE stated that they are monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of the financial assets. The BoE further noted that they welcome the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility.
Elsewhere, The UK Times stated that Labour has surged to its largest poll lead over the Conservatives in more than two decades, with voters turning against (UK Chancellor) Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting budget. A YouGov poll for The Times today puts Labour 17 points clear of the Tories — a level of support not seen since Tony Blair won his landslide victory in 2001.
Amid these plays, US Treasury yields retreat from the multi-year high while the S&P 500 Futures also print mild gains by the press time. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields rose to the highest levels in 12 years while the 2-year bond coupons refreshed the 15-year top as traders rushed to the risk safety. Further, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said, per Reuters, “Getting inflation down will require slower employment growth, somewhat higher unemployment rate”. Following that, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday that if there is an error to be made, better that the Fed do too much than to do too little.
Moving on, a light calendar can allow a bit more consolidation of the GBP/JPY losses. However, the bearish bias is less likely to fade.
Technical analysis
Although the 200-DMA restricts GBP/JPY upside around 160.35-40, a 1.5-year-old horizontal support area near 148.45-55 appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54%
|Today daily open
|154.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.79
|Daily SMA50
|162.81
|Daily SMA100
|162.95
|Daily SMA200
|160.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.22
|Previous Daily Low
|148.8
|Previous Weekly High
|164.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.45
|Previous Monthly High
|163.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye a daily 38.2% Fibo correction
AUD/USD is on the verge of a test of key weekly support. The Australian dollar hit fresh multi-year lows at the start of the week as investors moved into the safe-haven greenback after Britain's historic tax cuts plan added to market volatility.
EUR/USD: Prospects of a significant correction from key monthly structure
EUR/USD bears move in on a critical area of support. The US dollar strengthened on Monday on a volatile day to start the week which had EUR/USD slipping to 0.9552 from 0.9694. The single currency has dropped to a major level on the monthly chart.
Gold rebounds from 29-month low above $1,600, falling wedge, US data eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a 2.5-year low, mildly bid near $1,627 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the market’s risk-off mood ebbs amid a lack of major data/events. US CB Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders eyed to extend corrective bounce.
Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August
Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls breach the $38.86 price level.
The sterling crisis: the BOE is set to step in, but what will it say?
The pound remains in crisis, it had another surge lower to $1.0350 overnight, although it has recouped all losses at the time of writing, caused by expectations that the Bank of England will release a statement or hold an emergency rate hiking meeting soon.