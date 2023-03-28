- GBP/JPY rally boosted by global bond yields, encouraging risk tone.
- BoE Governor Bailey emphasizes vigilance against persistent inflation.
- BRC reports inflation rise in UK, Japan plans JPY 2.2tn stimulus.
GBP/JPY paused after a sharp rally, reaching a weekly high of 161.80. This was due to an encouraging risk tone on Monday and rising global bond yields boosting the currency pair.
In a recent speech, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Bailey emphasized the need to stay vigilant for signs of persistent inflationary pressures. He noted that further monetary tightening might be necessary if such pressures materialize. While there are indications of economic resilience, Bailey warned that the inflation path might not be completely smooth. A critical monetary policy priority is preventing externally-driven inflation from becoming permanent. Bailey also pointed out significant strains in parts of the global banking system, which could impact the broader global economy.
Bailey mentioned that the full effect of recent bank rate increases has yet to be felt, and early retirement-driven inactivity might have contributed to a rise in cyclical rates. The Bank of England has significantly raised bank rates in response to these factors. Bailey cautioned that inflation might be more persistent than expected, so staying alert for inflationary pressure signs is crucial. If such pressures arise, further monetary tightening may be needed to keep inflation under control.
Bailey's speech underscores the Bank of England's dedication to maintaining price stability while promoting economic growth. Though there are risks, the BoE proactively manages them to ensure inflation stays within the target range.
These remarks are worth noting since the March BoE meeting did not include a press conference. Most analysts predict the BoE will pause in May, but some expect additional tightening to be required as the central bank's priority remains controlling inflation over banking uncertainty.
Highlighting the inflationary pressure, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported that overall shop price inflation increased to 8.9% from 8.4% in February. On the other hand, Japan's Economy Minister Goto announced plans to spend JPY 2.2 trillion on a stimulus package.
Levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|161.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.13
|Daily SMA50
|161.15
|Daily SMA100
|162.46
|Daily SMA200
|163.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.85
|Previous Daily Low
|159.66
|Previous Weekly High
|163.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.27
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.64
