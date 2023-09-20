GBP/JPY delivers V-shape recovery from 182.40 as investors digest UK’s soft CPI report

- GBP/JPY recovers quickly from 182.40 as soft UK inflation is insufficient to force the BoE to pause the rate-tightening streak.
- UK’s headline CPI expanded at a slower pace of 0.3% despite a strong recovery in energy prices.
- BoJ’s path toward policy normalization seems achievable now as inflation has remained above 2% for the past 15 months.
The GBP/JPY pair recovered vertically after discovering buying interest near the crucial support of 182.40 in the London session. The cross rebounded strongly despite the United Kingdom inflation report for August turning out soft against expectations of sticky prices.
UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) expanded at a slower pace of 0.3%. Investors anticipated that headline inflation grew by 0.7% pace, backed by a strong rebound in energy prices due to oil rally. In July, the economic data contracted by 0.4%. On an annualized basis, the headline inflation decelerated marginally to 6.7% vs. July’s reading of 6.8% while investors saw inflation rising to 7.1%.
The core CPI that strips off volatile food and oil prices softened sharply to 6.2% against expectations and the former release of 6.8% and 6.9% respectively. This indicates that households are reluctant to spend on those goods and services whose demand can be postponed. Households’ demand for core goods eases as their real income squeezes due to higher inflationary pressures and slowing labor demand.
Softening consumer prices seems insufficient to comfort Bank of England (BoE) policymakers as the UK’s inflation is still the highest among G7 economies. Investors will keenly watch the monetary policy from the BoE, which is scheduled for Thursday. The BoE is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell straight for the 15th time and may raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%.
On the Japanese Yen front, Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers are working hard to get an exit from the ultra-easy monetary policy. The path towards policy normalization seems achievable now as inflation in the economy has remained above 2% for the past 15 months. For more clarity, the focus will be on the National CPI data for August, which will be published on Friday at 23:30 GMT.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|183.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.12
|Daily SMA50
|183.2
|Daily SMA100
|179.69
|Daily SMA200
|171.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.49
|Previous Daily Low
|182.72
|Previous Weekly High
|184.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.52
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.