GBP/JPY corrects from 189.00 as vulnerable UK Retail Sales ease inflation expectations

- GBP/JPY falls sharply from 189.00 as the Pound Sterling hit by weaker Retail Sales data.
- Vulnerable UK consumer spending data has deepened recession fears.
- Market participants shift focus towards the BoJ policy meeting.
The GBP/JPY pair drops from fresh eight-year high of 189.00 in the early New York session. The cross faces pressure as the United Kingdom Retail Sales contracted sharply in December despite festive season.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that significant fall in sales at food stores and early Christmas shopping resulted in a sharper decline in the overall consumer spending. Meanwhile, higher consumer spending was also dented by deep cost-of-living crises due to higher interest rates and stubborn price pressures.
Annual Retail Sales suffered a steep contraction of 2.4% while market participants projected a strong growth of 1.1%. A vulnerable consumer spending has renewed fears of a technical recession in the UK economy.
Investors should note that the UK economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023 as per the revised estimates from the UK ONS. Latest projections from the Bank of England (BoE) indicated that the economy is not expected to show any growth in the final quarter of 2023. If the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracts, it would be right to state the UK economy in a technical recession.
Going forward, it would be challenging for Bank of England (BoE) policymakers to retain restrictive monetary policy stance for ensuring a price stability or deliver a dovish decision due to dismal economic outlook.
On the Japanese Yen front, market participants await Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) first monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The BoJ is unlikely to emphasize on exiting the decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy due to unfavorable Middle East tensions, easing consumer price inflation and slower wage growth.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|187.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|188.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.15
|Daily SMA50
|184.15
|Daily SMA100
|183.52
|Daily SMA200
|180.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|188.2
|Previous Daily Low
|187.32
|Previous Weekly High
|186.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.76
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|187.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|187.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|187.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|187.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|186.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|188.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|189.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price recovers as escalating Middle East tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets
Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways. A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
US Dollar Index consolidates gains near its 200-DMA
Forget about the Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations that should be dialed back because the American economy is too strong to require a rate cut as early as March from the Fed.