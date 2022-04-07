- GBP/JPY struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains back closer to over a one-week high.
- The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside for the cross.
- Subdued USD demand benefitted the GBP and extended some support, at least for the time being.
The GBP/JPY cross surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 161.80-161.75 region.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 161.40 area on Thursday and climbed back closer to over a one-week high touched the previous day, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. The European equity markets recovered from the overnight selloff, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the GBP/JPY cross.
Apart from this, comments from Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi, saying that the central bank must stick to its ultra-easy policy despite rising inflationary pressures, also weighed on the JPY. On the other hand, some cross-driven strength stemming from the fall in the EUR/GBP cross benefitted sterling amid subdued US dollar price action.
The combination of factors did provide an intraday lift to the GBP/JPY cross, through the prevalent cautious market mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside, at least for the time being. The market sentiment remains fragile amid fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and the prospect of more Western sanctions on Russia.
Hence, the focus will remain on new developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK on Thursday. The incoming geopolitical headlines would influence the risk sentiment, which, in turn, will drive demand for safe-haven assets, including the JPY, and provide impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|161.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.48
|Daily SMA50
|156.44
|Daily SMA100
|154.94
|Daily SMA200
|153.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.28
|Previous Daily Low
|161.53
|Previous Weekly High
|164.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.05
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has started to edge lower after having recovered above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 0.6%. Later in the session, the European Central Bank will release the March meeting accounts.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday and trading below 1.3100. The greenback holds its ground on hawkish FOMC Minutes ahead of Fedspeak and mid-tier data releases.
Gold remains locked in range around $1,925, awaits fresh impetus
Gold price remains driven by the Fed sentiment, especially after the hawkish FOMC minutes pointed to aggressive tightening this year. The US dollar resumes its previous uptrend, in light of the Fed’s tightening expectations, which fuelled risk-off trading in global stocks.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.