GBP/JPY coils just beneath 199.00 as markets await UK CPI inflation

- GBP/JPY held steady in thin Tuesday markets.
- Japanese data remains strictly mid-tier this week.
- UK slated to bring key data through the back half of the trading week.
GBP/JPY remains in a tight holding pattern just south of the 199.00 handle as Pound Sterling (GBP) traders await key data prints from the UK to pick a direction. Japanese data remains thin this week, leaving Guppy traders to focus on UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures.
At current tally, Japan is believed to have spent around 60 billion Yen trying to defend the battered Japanese currency recently. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has not officially confirmed or denied outright market operations. Still, closely-watched financial reporting from the Japanese central bank have shown a much wider gap between market analyst expectations and actual reported financial operations.
Despite possible interventions in global FX markets on behalf of the Yen, GBP/JPY is steadily approaching record highs once more as the JPY slumps across broader markets with the BoJ staunchly holding interest rates near zero.
The UK’s latest CPI inflation print is due in the upcoming Wednesday session, and is expected to cool to 0.2% in April, compared to the previous month’s 0.6%. Investors are looking for signs of a summer rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE), and markets will be keeping a close eye on UK inflation updates.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy has been grinding higher in recent days, but Tuesday saw the pair take a breather, holding steady just below 199.00. The pair is up 1.75% from the last near-term sewing low into 195.00, while recovering nearly 4% from bottom bids priced in near 191.50 after the suspected BoJ interventions.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|198.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|198.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|195.23
|Daily SMA50
|192.86
|Daily SMA100
|190.28
|Daily SMA200
|186.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|198.65
|Previous Daily Low
|197.39
|Previous Weekly High
|197.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|194.74
|Previous Monthly High
|200.59
|Previous Monthly Low
|190
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|198.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|197.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|197.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|196.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|196.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|199.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|200.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.6660 after another uneventful session
The AUD/USD pair remained away from investors’ radar and holds on to familiar levels in the 0.6660 region. Australian calendar has nothing to offer on Wednesday, but the RBNZ monetary policy decision may spur action.
EUR/USD lacks directional strength, hovers around 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair extended its consolidative phase for the second consecutive day as financial markets missed a clear catalyst. Attention flips to the FOMC Meeting Minutes scheduled for mid-Wednesday.
Gold steadies around $2,420 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold gained traction and climbed to $2,430 area in the American session, turning positive on the day. The pullback in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD stage a rebound following the sharp retreat seen from the all-time high set at the weekly opening at $2,450.
Ethereum could see new all-time high following Fidelity and Grayscale updates on ETF application
Ethereum (ETH) continued its rally on Tuesday following filings on the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) website showing Fidelity and Grayscale filed an amended S-1 registration and initial 19b-4, respectively, for their spot ETH ETF products.
UK: Due in large part to the base effect, CPI is forecast down to 2.1% from 3.2%
Another handful of Fed speakers. As we saw yesterday, the latest stance is “not yet.” In the UK, tomorrow we get CPI. Due in large part to the base effect, CPI is forecast down to 2.1% from 3.2% and core, to 3.6% from 5.2%.