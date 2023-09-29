GBP/JPY churns on Friday, trying to hang onto 182.00

- The GBP/JPY sees up-and-down action to cap off the trading week.
- Japan inflation continues to weaken, UK sees upside GDP surprise.
- Next week sees little of note on the economic calendar for both the GBP and JPY.
The GBP/JPY is trying to hang onto territory just north of the 182.00 handle, scrambling for a foothold near 182.25 after reaching a Friday peak of 183.00 on UK data beats.
The UK chalked in a forecast-beating print for its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday. UK GDP came in at an annualized 0.6% for the second quarter, above the expected 0.4%.
The GDP beat gave the Pound Sterling (GBP) a lift to Friday's high of 183.02, but a reversal in broad-market risk appetite took the Guppy back into an intraday low near 181.90.
The Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September came in under the previous reading, reaffirming a continued slowdown in Japanese inflation. Japan's Tokyo CPI printed at an annualized 2.8% versus the previous 2.9%. Tokyo Core CPI (inflation excluding food prices) declined faster than expected, printing at 2.5%. Markets forecast a decline to 2.6% versus the previous 2.8%.
Japan's Unemployment Rate also missed the mark, holding steady at 2.7% and flubbing the market forecast decline to 2.6%.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The GBP/JPY is struggling to keep itself above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently marked in at the 182.00 handle, and intraday action sees the pair getting hung up on the 34-hour hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Daily candlesticks sees the Guppy hung up between the 34-day EMA and the 100-day SMA at 182.93 and 180.68 respectively.
The pair has seen a slow bleed from August's peaks near 186.77, but still remains firmly in bullish trend territory with the 200-day SMA far below price action near 172.00.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|182.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.18
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|180.55
|Daily SMA200
|171.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.43
|Previous Daily Low
|181.06
|Previous Weekly High
|183.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.82
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.07
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.