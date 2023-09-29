GBP/JPY churns on Friday, trying to hang onto 182.00

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The GBP/JPY sees up-and-down action to cap off the trading week.
  • Japan inflation continues to weaken, UK sees upside GDP surprise.
  • Next week sees little of note on the economic calendar for both the GBP and JPY.

The GBP/JPY is trying to hang onto territory just north of the 182.00 handle, scrambling for a foothold near 182.25 after reaching a Friday peak of 183.00 on UK data beats.

The UK chalked in a forecast-beating print for its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday. UK GDP came in at an annualized 0.6% for the second quarter, above the expected 0.4%.

The GDP beat gave the Pound Sterling (GBP) a lift to Friday's high of 183.02, but a reversal in broad-market risk appetite took the Guppy back into an intraday low near 181.90.

The Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September came in under the previous reading, reaffirming a continued slowdown in Japanese inflation. Japan's Tokyo CPI printed at an annualized 2.8% versus the previous 2.9%. Tokyo Core CPI (inflation excluding food prices) declined faster than expected, printing at 2.5%. Markets forecast a decline to 2.6% versus the previous 2.8%.

Japan's Unemployment Rate also missed the mark, holding steady at 2.7% and flubbing the market forecast decline to 2.6%.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

The GBP/JPY is struggling to keep itself above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently marked in at the 182.00 handle, and intraday action sees the pair getting hung up on the 34-hour hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Daily candlesticks sees the Guppy hung up between the 34-day EMA and the 100-day SMA at 182.93 and 180.68 respectively.

The pair has seen a slow bleed from August's peaks near 186.77, but still remains firmly in bullish trend territory with the 200-day SMA far below price action near 172.00.

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY technical levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 182.23
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 182.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 183.18
Daily SMA50 183.33
Daily SMA100 180.55
Daily SMA200 171.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 182.43
Previous Daily Low 181.06
Previous Weekly High 183.49
Previous Weekly Low 180.82
Previous Monthly High 186.77
Previous Monthly Low 180.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 181.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 181.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 181.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 180.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 179.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 182.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 183.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 184.07

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600

EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600

EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200

GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200

GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD News

Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860

Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860

Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.

Gold News

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high

Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high. 

Read more

Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%

Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%

Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures