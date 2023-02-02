- GBP/JPY continues losing ground for the third straight day and drops to a two-week low.
- Expectations for a hawkish shift by the BoJ underpin the JPY and exert some pressure.
- The BoE’s dovish outlook weighs heavily on the GBP and contributes to the sharp decline.
The GBP/JPY cross extends the previous day's bearish breakdown momentum below the 160.00 psychological mark and remains under heavy selling pressure for the third straight day on Thursday. The downward trajectory picks up pace after the Bank of England announced its policy decision and drags spot prices to a two-week low, around mid-157.00s.
The British Pound weakens across the board in reaction to a dovish assessment of the BoE's policy outlook and turns out to be a key factor dragging the GBP/JPY cross lower. In the accompanying policy statement, the UK central bank removed the phrase that they would "respond forcefully, as necessary". Furthermore, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that inflation will continue to fall this year and more rapidly during the second half of 2023. This, in turn, suggests that the BoE might be nearing the end of the current rate-hiking cycle amid looming recession risks and weighs on the GBP.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is drawing support from expectations that high inflation may invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year. The bets were lifted by recent data, which showed that Nationwide core inflation in Japan reached its highest annualized print since December 1981. This is seen as another factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. That said, a goodish intraday recovery in the equity markets acts as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY and assists the cross to bounce back to the 158.00 round-figure mark in the last hour.
The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.93
|Today Daily Change
|-1.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|159.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.73
|Daily SMA50
|162.29
|Daily SMA100
|163.67
|Daily SMA200
|163.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.67
|Previous Daily Low
|158.92
|Previous Weekly High
|161.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.51
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0900 on Lagarde remarks
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0900. Despite the European Central Bank's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD at fresh weekly lows despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated below 1.2300. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US Dollar gathers strength
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,920. The US Dollar stages a rebound after having suffered heavy losses late Wednesday and weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays below 3.4%, possibly limiting the pair's downside for the time being.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.