GBP/JPY bounces off to regain 136.00 amid risk reset, eyes UK Retail Sales, PMIs

- GBP/JPY trims two-day losses with a pullback from 135.76.
- US diplomats’ China visit dims prospects of worsening Sino-American tension.
- Reuters conveyed British employers’ optimism, UK Gfk Consumer Confidence meets -27 preliminary for July.
GBP/JPY inches closer to take back 136.00, currently around 135.95, during the early Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair earlier extended Thursday’s losses amid fears of a full-fledged US-China tussle. Though, recent positive headlines have offered a little relief to the pair bulls as the quote recovers from 135.76.
Despite US President Donald Trump’s downbeat comments over the much-awaited trade deal, following China’s harsh statements on orders to close the Houston Consulate office, some of the American diplomats are cited to travel the dragon nation. The news suggests that there is still a ray of hope concerning the trade deal between the world’s top two economies.
Also on the positive side is Reuters’ update from the UK’s Recruitment & Employment Confederation. The institute’s measure of employers' confidence in hiring and investing surged to highest since February to +4 for the initial July after -9 prints of June. Though, Britain’s GfK Consumer Confidence for July matched -27 preliminary forecasts.
While portraying the risk-reset, S&P 500 Futures defy Wall Street’s downbeat performance to gain 0.30% to 3,237. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Asia-Pacific remain sluggish.
Although the US-China stories, coupled with the coronavirus (COVID-19) worries and talks of the further stimulus from the US and the UK, will keep traders entertained, June month British Retail Sales will offer immediate direction to the GBP/JPY pair amid Japan’s off. The key economic data is expected to mark recoveries from May month’s -13.1% contraction to -6.4% YoY figures. Following that, preliminary readings of Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs for July, expected 52.00 and 51.5 respectively verses 48.5 and 50.1 priors in that orders, will be the keys to watch. Additionally, Brexit headlines and any updates concerning the UK PM Boris Johnson’s stand on the pandemic fight will busy the pair traders.
Technical analysis
The pair’s downside break of 200-day EMA level of 136.13 favors the bears to aim for an ascending trend line from June 29, at 134.86 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|136.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.63
|Daily SMA50
|134.16
|Daily SMA100
|133.48
|Daily SMA200
|137.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.62
|Previous Daily Low
|135.85
|Previous Weekly High
|135.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.99
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.