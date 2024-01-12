GBP/JPY backslides as Pound Sterling softens, UK data comes in mixed

- GBP/JPY slips back on Friday as Japanese Yen sees broad but light recovery.
- Markets are pivoting back into the Yen as UK data hits and misses.
- Up next: UK labor and wages figures next Tuesday, UK CPI Wednesday.
The GBP/JPY backslid on Friday, slipping back from the week’s peak bids near 186.17 as the Pound Sterling (GBP) broadly softens and markets bid up the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Japan’s Current Account grew less than expected early Friday, printing growth of ¥1,925.6 billion in net exports and imports through November, missing the market forecast of ¥2,385.1 billion and falling away unexpectedly from October’s ¥2,582.8 billion.
UK Manufacturing & Industrial Production mixed at multiple levels on Friday, with MoM Manufacturing Production rising slightly more than expected in November but missing annualized forecasts, while YoY Industrial Production contracted. UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in better than expected, printing a 0.3% uptick in November versus the forecast 0.2% and rebounding from the previous month’s 0.3% contraction.
Japanese wages stunned markets with a steeper contraction in earnings this week, with real wages (Labor Cash Earnings growth less inflation) declining by 3% for the year ended November. Labor Cash Earnings also missed forecasts, printing a nearly-flat 0.2% against the market’s expected steady reading of 1.5%.
The UK’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales also missed the mark earlier in the week, showing similar-product Retail Sales grew by 1.9% for the year ended December, below the previous period’s 2.6%.
Despite Friday’s pullback for the GBP and moderate rebound in the JPY, the Pound Sterling remains in the green across the board of major currencies for the week, while the Yen remains mixed from Monday’s opening bids as the market heads into the closing bell for Friday.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
The GBP/JPY has softened back towards the 184.50 level on Friday, easing back from the week’s peak bids near 186.15 set on Thursday. The pair has gained steadily in 2024 trading and despite Friday’s soft pullback remains up 3.3% from January’s early bottom bids near 178.75.
January’s swing low saw the GBP/JPY take a firm bounce from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below the 180.00 handle, and the pair remains firmly entrenched in a rough consolidation range on the daily candlesticks.
The Guppy has traded closely with the 50-day SMA since the current consolidation pattern began in late July, and the near-term target for bidders will be successfully cracking the hard technical barrier baked in near 188.00.
GBP/JPY Hourly Chart
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|185.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.83
|Daily SMA50
|184.01
|Daily SMA100
|183.44
|Daily SMA200
|180.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|186.17
|Previous Daily Low
|185.26
|Previous Weekly High
|184.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|178.74
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|185.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|186.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after soft US producer inflation data
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0950 and erased its daily losses in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the monthly Core PPI was unchanged in December for the third straight month, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping toward 1.2700 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the American session after the latest data showed that the annual PPI rose at a softer pace than expected in December.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly high above $2,050
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above $2,050. Escalating geopolitical tensions and retreating US Treasury bond yields following soft producer inflation data from the US fuel XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
Tensions rise in the Red Sea
For now, we are not overly concerned that the events in the Red Sea would affect global markets. Risk markets could take a hit from the rising geopolitical uncertainty, but at this point, we do not see this constituting an inflation shock.