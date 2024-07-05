“We expect EUR/GBP to edge lower into year end and we view rallies to 0.85 as selling opportunities. Cable will likely be subjected to further bouts of USD volatility in the coming months on uncertainties connected with both US politics and Fed policy, though we expect GBP/USD to move in a moderately higher range in the months ahead.”

“As expected, Labour won a strong parliamentary majority. However, it only increased its share of the national vote by a small percentage. Both markets and the electorate will be watching closely to see if Labour can consolidate its power. That depends on whether it can deliver on growth and improved living standards.”

“GBP has shown little reaction to the July 4 UK general election results, continuing its nonplussed stance of recent weeks. UK politics can avoid the dramas and uncertainties associated with the Brexit, Johnson and Truss periods, we expect that GBP can continue its slow grinding recovery.”

Despite Pound Sterling’s (GBP) limited reaction to the UK election result, the drop in the value of the US Dollar (USD) over the past couple of sessions has allowed the GBP to move into the position as best performing G10 currency in the year to date, senior FX strategist at Rabobank Jane Foley notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.