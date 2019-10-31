According to flash data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, investors trimmed once again their open interest positions by around 5.4K contracts on Wednesday, the fourth drop in a row. In addition, volume extended the choppiness seen as of late and shrunk by nearly 8.9K contracts.
GBP/USD still keeps a test of 1.30 on the table
The positive price action around Cable was once again in tandem with declining open interest and volume, noting that short covering (and USD-selling) is fuelling the upside for the time being. That said, while a test of 1.30 remains on the cards, correction lower in the near term is expected to gather further momentum.
