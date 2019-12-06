In light of preliminary readings from CME Group for GBP futures markets, investors increased their open interest positions by around 7.1K contracts on Thursday, reaching the third build in a row. On the other hand, volume went down by almost 66K contracts, reversing two consecutive builds.
GBP/USD now looks to 2019 high
Cable remains firm for yet another week as market participants continue to price in a Tory majority win at the December 12 elections. Thursday’s uptick was accompanied by rising open interest, which leaves the door open for the continuation of the rally in the near term. Against this, the next target of relevance emerges at the 2019 high at 1.3380.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is holding onto gains around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 180,000 jobs.
GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, holding onto gains as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel
Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.
USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.