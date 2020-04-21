CME Group’s flash data for GBP futures markets noted investors scaled back their open interest positions by just 180 contracts on Monday, reversing six builds in a row. In the same line, volume prolonged the erratic performance and dropped by around 13.1K contracts.

GBP/USD eyes a move to 1.2160, April lows

Monday’s negative price action in Cable was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the probability that the corrective downside could be losing momentum. However, a test of the monthly low in the 1.2160/65 band still remains on the table for the time being.