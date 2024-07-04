“All in all, we do not expect to change our view on the pound on the back of the election result. We still expect larger Bank of England (BoE) easing compared to market expectations are remain bullish on EUR/GBP on the back of that.”

“It is generally believed that exit polls have a very good predictive power for the final outcome in the UK. In the past five elections, they predicted the House composition with an average error of only four seats. We will publish a reaction note after the exit polls tonight.”

“Britain votes in its general election today. The latest polls confirmed the opposition Labour party has an approximate 20-point lead over the Conservatives and is projected to secure around 431 of the 650 parliament seats.”

The United Kingdom has election today, but we do not expect to change our view on the Pound Sterling (GBP) on the back of the election result, ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.